Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.34. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

