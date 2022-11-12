Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Textron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,807,000 after acquiring an additional 140,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Textron by 711.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,278 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cfra increased their target price on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Shares of TXT opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

