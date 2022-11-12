The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $228.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.59. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.10.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

