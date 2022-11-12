TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 601 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Synopsys by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Up 4.0 %

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $331.40 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

