TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 598 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.80.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

