TownSquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after buying an additional 3,052,975 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,429.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,074,000 after buying an additional 1,206,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,165,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at $16,172,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,223 shares of company stock worth $542,463 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Shares of GDDY opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.35. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

