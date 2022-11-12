TownSquare Capital LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Alta Equipment Group worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALTG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ALTG opened at $13.12 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $425.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $406.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.00%.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

See Also

