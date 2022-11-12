TownSquare Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 51,163 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ HALO opened at $53.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 114.09% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

