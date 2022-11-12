TownSquare Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $194.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $238.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.79.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.