Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $324.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.54. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $557.55.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.