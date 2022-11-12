United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Mark A. Green Buys 1,800 Shares

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Green bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,958.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,043.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Fire Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 254.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the second quarter worth $89,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About United Fire Group

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.