UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.36% of UTA Acquisition worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

UTA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of UTAA stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

About UTA Acquisition

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

