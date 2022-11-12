VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

EGY opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $317.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $8.77.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 62.69%. On average, analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

