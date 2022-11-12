VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,103 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.