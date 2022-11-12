Velo3D’s (VLD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D Trading Up 19.5 %

VLD stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Velo3D has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 78.20%. The business had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 million. Analysts predict that Velo3D will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Velo3D during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the first quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Velo3D by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Velo3D by 67.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 917,849 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Velo3D

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.