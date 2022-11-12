Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Director Buys $90,520.00 in Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,886 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

