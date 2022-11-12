Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,416,000 after purchasing an additional 230,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 942,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after buying an additional 86,551 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 177.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 857,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,528,000 after buying an additional 548,691 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

VNO opened at $25.77 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 424.00%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

