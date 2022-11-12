Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,579,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDY opened at $412.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.08.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

