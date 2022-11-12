Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 87,352 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 87,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 18.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 393,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

