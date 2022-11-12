Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,870,000 after buying an additional 42,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP opened at $215.33 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $284.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.03.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

