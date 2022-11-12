Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 136,171 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Aspen Aerogels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 50.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 44.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

ASPN opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.34.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

