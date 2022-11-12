Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 28,977 Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Intrepid Potash Stock Up 2.3 %

About Intrepid Potash

IPI opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $491.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.99. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $121.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44.

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.