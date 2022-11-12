Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 94,131 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

