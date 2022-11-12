Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 228.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 163.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 60,589 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCV opened at $10.02 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Profile

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

