Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 143.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,716 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of LSB Industries worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LXU opened at $13.52 on Friday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity at LSB Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,725,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LXU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

LSB Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.