Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,570 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Exelon by 48.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 39.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Exelon by 10.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Exelon by 12.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 352,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 39,960 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.11 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

