Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

