Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Trinity Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

TRIN opened at $11.12 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

Trinity Capital ( OTCMKTS:TRIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,257 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $49,929.81. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,843.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.75 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Trinity Capital Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

