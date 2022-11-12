Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 226,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Equitrans Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.32 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETRN. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

