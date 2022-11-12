Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 427.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 96,471 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
