Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,533 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in PTC by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $131.92 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.87.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $975,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,614,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,179,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $975,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,614,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,179,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,613 shares of company stock worth $16,886,704. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

