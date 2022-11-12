Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 155,331 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 155,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $794.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

