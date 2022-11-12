Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 156,848 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 39.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 26.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QS opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on QS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 270,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $3,595,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,207.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 270,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $3,595,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,717 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,064. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

