Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 65,949 SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.13% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. State Street Corp raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,072,000 after purchasing an additional 276,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 979,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,627,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 113,114 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,918,548.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $178,970,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWTX stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

