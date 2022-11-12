Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,072 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $72.37 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.