Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,838 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $288.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 142.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.25. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at $49,931,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,678 shares of company stock worth $4,156,223. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.87.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

