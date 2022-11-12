Walleye Capital LLC Sells 20,516 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,516 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSII. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSII opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 6.22. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cardiovascular Systems

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

