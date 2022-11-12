Walleye Capital LLC Sells 3,855 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sylvamo worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Sylvamo by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sylvamo by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Sylvamo by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 169,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 39,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

NYSE SLVM opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.75. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sylvamo Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.