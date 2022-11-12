Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,506.35 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,550.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,463.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

