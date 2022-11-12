Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 354,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYH. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 27.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $211,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 19.1% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 38.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $451.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community Health Systems Profile

Several research firms have commented on CYH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Community Health Systems to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

