Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 249.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 42,066 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.2% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 2.4 %

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

