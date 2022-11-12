Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Neogen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $322,598.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $58,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at $380,556.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,100 shares of company stock valued at $526,233. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

