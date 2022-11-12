Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,760 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Altimmune worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALT. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $624,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

ALT stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

ALT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

