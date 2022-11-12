Walter Joseph Clayton III Buys 1,000 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

AXP stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average of $152.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in American Express by 421.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

