Walter Joseph Clayton III Buys 1,000 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
American Express Stock Up 0.1 %
AXP stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average of $152.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Express Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in American Express by 421.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
