Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAL. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.92. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

