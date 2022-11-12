Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 148.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Western Digital Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of WDC stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

