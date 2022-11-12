Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,704 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6,658.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 52.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,803 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 16.0% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 16.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,832 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,868 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

WYNN opened at $77.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

