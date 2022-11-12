Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,087 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,955 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after acquiring an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,931,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $630,729,000 after purchasing an additional 862,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH opened at $115.56 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.39.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products

