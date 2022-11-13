10,497 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.77%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

