10,989 Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in Stellantis by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 35,437,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Stellantis by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,758,000 after buying an additional 4,658,513 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Stellantis by 279.3% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 4,796,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,830,000 after buying an additional 3,531,771 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $44,734,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 79.7% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,330,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after buying an additional 2,363,728 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.00) to €21.00 ($21.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $14.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

